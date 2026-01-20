Punjab sets up Fugitive Tracking Cell to catch foreign‑based gangsters, terrorists

In a move to combat rising transnational crime, the Punjab Police has announced the formation of the Overseas Fugitive Tracking & Extradition Cell (OFTEC) to track and arrest foreign‑based gangsters and terrorists who are causing criminal activities in Punjab. The cell will work on the extradition and deportation of the accused criminals.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the initiative aims to streamline international police cooperation and address procedural gaps in handling cases involving terrorism, organised crime, cyber offenses, economic crimes, and trafficking networks.

As per police information, 60 Punjabi gangsters are hiding in different foreign countries, especially Canada and US. DGY Yadav said red-corner notices are pending against 21 of them and remaining are in process.

According to an official order issued by Punjab, the cell will provide specialised assistance to investigating officers across the state. This includes preparing and processing INTERPOL notices, extradition requests, Mutual Legal Assistance Requests (MLARs), and Letters Rogatory (LRs).

The order highlights that current ad-hoc preparations at the district or police station level often leads to deficiencies, delays, and non-compliance with international treaties.

The order mandates that all Punjab Police units route their international cooperation proposals through OFTEC, with investigating officers required to cooperate fully.

OFTEC will operate under the supervision of Ashish Choudhary, IPS, designated as the State Nodal Officer for International Police Cooperation. Choudhary has returned to the state after seven years deputation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The team includes key members such as anti-gangster experts Gurmeet Chauhan, IPS (DIG, AGTF); Akhil Chaudhary, IPS (DIG, ANTF); Kamaldeep Singh, IPS (DIG, BoI); and D Sudarvizhi, IPS (AIG, CI).

These officers will focus on developing intelligence on fugitives’ locations, ensuring the cell’s effective functioning, coordinating with other agencies, and adhering to directives from police headquarters and central authorities.

The cell is structured into three functional components: Drafting Desk, Legal Support & Advisory Desk and Coordination Desk.

To support operations, OFTEC will have dedicated office space at CI Headquarters, secure digital infrastructure with encrypted systems, and adequate hardware, software, and secure internet/VPN facilities.

Training is a key focus, with mandatory induction for all personnel, periodic workshops in collaboration with MHA, MEA, Interpol NCB-India, NIA, UNODC, and other institutions, and sensitisation on cyber evidence, financial investigations and international processes.

