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Home / Punjab / Punjab: SGPC chief Dhami denies violating Akal Takht directives

Punjab: SGPC chief Dhami denies violating Akal Takht directives

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:32 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami appears before Akal Takht and Damdama Sahib Jathedars in Amritsar.
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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday appeared before Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar Tek Singh Dhanaula to present his clarification on allegations that he had violated the Akal Takht’s December 2, 2024, directives.

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After the meeting, Dhami, without naming Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Manpreet Singh Ayali, said certain individuals had questioned his decision to resign from a seven-member committee constituted by the Akal Takht.

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On December 2, 2024, the Akal Takht had held SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and several former party leaders guilty of religious misconduct. The Takht directed the SAD Working Committee to accept Badal’s resignation as the party president, withdrew the “Fakhr-e-Qaum” title given to former CM Parkash Singh Badal, and formed the committee to oversee the party’s membership drive and organisational elections. Dhami said he was appointed the chairman of the committee.

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Dhami said he had resigned as the SGPC president due to personal reasons, and simultaneously submitted his resignation from the committee to the Akal Takht Secretariat.

He maintained that he had not committed any act of disobedience. “I had presented my position to then Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, and today I have again explained my position to Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj. The decision on the matter now rests with the Jathedars,” he said.

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In recent days, Ayali and leaders of the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) had alleged that Dhami violated the Akal Takht directives by resigning from the seven-member committee, and that he should be summoned by the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs. Responding to the allegations, Dhami voluntarily appeared before the Akal Takht to explain his position.

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