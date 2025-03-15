In a joint operation, the Moga and Muktsar Police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder of Mangat Rai Manga, the Moga district president of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction).

The arrests followed a late-night encounter in Malout town on Friday, during which two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries. The police also seized two pistols from the accused.

Mangat Rai Manga was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Thursday night in Moga town, a violent attack that also left an 11-year-old boy injured.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, stated that they had received a tip-off that the assailants involved in the murder had arrived in Malout and were near the bus stand. Acting on the information, a police team reached the area on Friday night.

“When the police team reached the bus stand and asked the accused to surrender, they opened fire. In retaliation, the police team also opened fire. Three accused were injured, two of whom sustained bullet injuries,” the officer said.

The accused with bullet injuries were referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot, while the third was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Malout. Two pistols were recovered from the them, he added.

He said a case has been registered under various sections at the Malout City police station.

The accused, all residents of Moga district, were identified as Arun Kumar, alias Singha, and Arun, alias Deepu, who were sent to Faridkot for treatment, while the third accomplice, Rajvir, was admitted to the Malout hospital.

A doctor at Malout Civil Hospital said that the accused sent to Faridkot had sustained bullet injuries to their legs.

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary and Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi visited the Malout Civil Hospital late Friday night to monitor the progress of the investigation.