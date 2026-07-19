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Home / Punjab / Punjab SHO held as probe confirms extortion from US-based family

Punjab SHO held as probe confirms extortion from US-based family

FBI had flagged case

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Punjab Police Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra
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The police have arrested Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra after a probe confirmed that he had extorted money from a US-based family. Days earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) charged Nagra in connection with a $4,00,000 (almost Rs 3.8 crore) extortion case involving the family.
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Following the FBI findings, the police conducted a parallel investigation, which confirmed that he had received illegal gratification in the case. However, the amount Nagra — then SHO of the Tanda police station — received has been pegged at Rs 16 lakh.

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Nagra has been named in the same murder case that he had got registered against Charanjeet Singh Channi, a US-based relative of victim Balwinder Singh.

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Channi was booked for allegedly getting Balwinder Singh murdered by hiring contract killers on January 14. Balwinder was a hardware shop owner in Miani village, Hoshiarpur.

Nagra has been nominated as an accused in the murder case (FIR No. 20) registered on January 16 at the Tanda police station, under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 of the BNS.

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After the FBI revelation, investigation into the murder and the subsequent extortion involving the SHO was entrusted to IPS officer Vineet Ahlawat, SP (D), Jalandhar Rural Police. The SHO, who had been shifted to the Police Lines, has been suspended now following his arrest.

Sharing details, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla said, "The investigation so far has revealed that Nagra was involved in accepting Rs 16 lakh as illegal gratification from the US-based family. Sufficient evidence has come on record linking him to demand, extortion and receipt of illegal gratification. The probe is being conducted in a professional and meticulous manner based on technical analysis, financial trails, statements of witnesses and other corroborative material."

Singla added, "Nagra was produced before a court on Saturday that gave a three-day custody to the police. He has been placed under suspension and appropriate departmental proceedings have been initiated."

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