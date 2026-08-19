Punjab showcases nutrition & veggie export potential in Canada

Punjab’s agriculture and nutrition initiatives received international attention at a seminar on “Globalization of Punjab Foods and Nutritional Security” held in Ontario, Canada.

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Punjab State Food Commission Chairman Bal Mukand Sharma mentioned the state’s large-scale Nutrition Garden Campaign and the export potential of winter vegetables from Punjab.

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Neena Tangri, Minister of Business Development, Government of Ontario, stated the ongoing cooperation between Canada and Punjab in food processing, exports and vegetable trade.

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She recalled that six months ago, a 24-tonne container of frozen fruits and vegetables from Pagro Group (Punjab Agro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, was sent to Toronto on a trial basis. The consignment included frozen fruits, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and potatoes. She said the products received an encouraging response, leading to a repeat order.

Dr Gurbachan Singh, former Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, called for greater focus on cash crops, commercial crops and horticulture to strengthen farmers’ incomes and diversify Punjab’s agriculture. He also advocated wider adoption of biofortification to improve the nutritional value of crops.