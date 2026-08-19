DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab showcases nutrition & veggie export potential in Canada

Punjab showcases nutrition & veggie export potential in Canada

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:28 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Punjab’s agriculture and nutrition initiatives received international attention at a seminar on “Globalization of Punjab Foods and Nutritional Security” held in Ontario, Canada.

Advertisement

Punjab State Food Commission Chairman Bal Mukand Sharma mentioned the state’s large-scale Nutrition Garden Campaign and the export potential of winter vegetables from Punjab.

Advertisement

Neena Tangri, Minister of Business Development, Government of Ontario, stated the ongoing cooperation between Canada and Punjab in food processing, exports and vegetable trade.

Advertisement

She recalled that six months ago, a 24-tonne container of frozen fruits and vegetables from Pagro Group (Punjab Agro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, was sent to Toronto on a trial basis. The consignment included frozen fruits, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and potatoes. She said the products received an encouraging response, leading to a repeat order.

Dr Gurbachan Singh, former Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, called for greater focus on cash crops, commercial crops and horticulture to strengthen farmers’ incomes and diversify Punjab’s agriculture. He also advocated wider adoption of biofortification to improve the nutritional value of crops.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts