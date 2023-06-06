Punjab shows improvement in student enrolment, retention

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, June 5

Punjab has shown a “remarkable” improvement in enrolment and retention of students in schools as per minutes of the meeting of Project Approval Board of the Samagra Shiksha held recently.

The Department of School Education and Literacy appreciated the state’s initiative in identifying and mainstreaming out-of-school students.

It has been pointed out that Punjab has shown substantial improvement in infrastructure and related facilities. The state has been asked to improve upon additional classrooms, electrification and provision of toilets at the elementary level.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “We appreciate the small shortcomings pointed out in the report and will improve quality of education and infrastructure.”

The report pointed out that Punjab has displayed stagnation in terms of improvement in learning outcomes and quality of education imparted to the students in schools. A special care needs to be taken to provide interventions to improve the learning outcomes of students.

The minutes also pointed out that the state has shown enhancement in the governance process. At the same time, a specific focus is required on schools meeting the subject-teacher requirement as per the RTE requirements.