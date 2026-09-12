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Home / Punjab / Punjab SIR deadline ends today, but voter registration process leaves married women, migrants struggling

Punjab SIR deadline ends today, but voter registration process leaves married women, migrants struggling

Women who changed names after marriage and those facing matrimonial disputes report difficulties; migrants also cite problems during the process

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:36 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Booth-level officers filling enumeration forms at an SIR camp in Jalandhar. Tribune file photo
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As the deadline for submission of forms under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Punjab ends on Saturday, voters across the state continue to report difficulties in getting their names updated or retained in the electoral rolls, with married women, those facing matrimonial disputes and migrants among the worst affected.

Women, particularly those who have changed their names after marriage and those having matrimonial disputes, remain the worst affected.

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Married women seeking to update their names and surnames say they are finding no clear provisions in the system, amid a lack of coordination and clarity among BLOs, who are often teachers.

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Such cases are now being referred to election supervisors for personal hearings.

In many cases, women claim that they were asked to delete their old voter entries and reapply as new voters, often with proof dating back to the 2003 rolls. For many, this requirement is impossible to meet.

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Karanpreet Kaur shared her experience of being asked to present her old voter card, her father’s latest EPIC number and a voter deletion certificate.

Karanpreet said that she was spared further complications only because she had not changed her name after marriage and did not change the surname in her marriage certificate.

Dr Geeta, a plant pathologist at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) working as an election supervisor in Ludhiana, explained that many cases fall into the “no mapping” category — voters unable to prove their or their ancestors’ presence in the 2003 electoral roll.

She said that women without post-marriage documents are particularly vulnerable, often forced to attend personal hearings with documents to establish their identity.

“We are talking of women empowerment but in many cases women do not have a single document to prove their identity particularly name change after marriage,” said Dr Geeta.

Those facing matrimonial disputes are also at risk of disenfranchisement. Votes deleted from parental homes and absence from in-laws’ residences during BLO verification visits leave them without valid entries.

Silky, a resident of Phagwara, said that the BLO told her she was not found present.

“How could I be present as I have a dispute going on. Now I am visiting election supervisor to get my name enrolled in the voters list,” said Silky.

Migrants say they face similar hurdles, as Aadhaar is not accepted. They are required to show ancestral voter records and proof of residence in their native place, adding to the burden.

Pankaj Sharma and Nisha both found their votes deleted.

“I have been told that the record of my family could not be found so my vote has been deleted. I am visiting again to furnish the documents,” they said.

Nisha, Pankaj’s wife, said that as her husband’s vote was deleted, her vote was deleted too.

“They are not accepting Aadhaar cards and I have been told to submit the details of my parents as well,” said Nisha, a resident of Haibowal, visiting the office of the election supervisor in Ludhiana.

Residents have also raised allegations of favouritism, claiming BLOs are lenient with voters close to local councillors while opponents are subjected to stricter demands.

Errors in mobile numbers and repeated visits have further frustrated citizens. Many attempted online registration but, citing mistrust and technical glitches, preferred to approach BLOs and election supervisors directly.

Many voters working in other cities are visiting their native towns and cities just to get the formalities of voting completed.

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