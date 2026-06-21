Punjab SIT summons BJP leader Sampla in 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case

A Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident has summoned former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sampla for questioning on June 22.

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According to official notice issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Sampla has been asked to appear at the Punjab Armed Police Complex in Jalandhar for examination and recording of his statement.

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The SIT believes Sampla is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case and warns that non-compliance may attract legal consequences under applicable provisions of law, the notice said.

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Confirming the receipt of the notice, Sampla stated that he intended to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and said he has formally requested for an extension.

In a handwritten endorsement on the official summons document, Sampla cited prior organisational commitments, noting that BJP president Nitin Nabin is currently on an official tour of the state from June 20 to June 22, requiring his presence.

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Sampla also expressed surprise over the summons, maintaining that he has no direct or indirect nexus with the incidents under investigation.

"Even though I have absolutely nothing to do with this case, I will definitely appear to clear any doubts they might have once a fresh date is assigned," Sampla said.

Incidents related to the theft of a 'bir' (copy) of Guru Ganth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara, putting up handwritten sacrilegious posters in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and torn pages of the holy book found scattered at Bargari had taken place in Bargari in Faridkot in 2015.

These incidents had led to anti-sacrilege protests in Faridkot.

In the police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters in October 2015, two persons — Gurjeet Singh and Krishan Bhagwan Singh — were killed in Behbal Kalan while some others were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot.