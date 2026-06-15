Punjab: Six arrested for abetting pathi’s suicide

A 28-year-old youth, working as a “pathi” in gurdwaras, reportedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance following a dispute over sharing income from religious services in the Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district.

Advertisement

Cops have arrested six persons and registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in that regard. The case was registered on the complaint of Jagdish Singh, a granthi serving at a gurdwara in the area. He said his son Jaspal Singh used to perform Akhand Path and Sehaj Path in gurdwaras.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that on June 9, Satinder Singh, along with Rajwant Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh, Tasvir Singh, Mehar Singh and three-four unidentified persons, came to meet Jaspal Singh and demanded a share in the income earned from religious services being performed in the area.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, when Jaspal Singh refused to comply, the accused threatened and humiliated him. The complainant further alleged that they accused his son of “disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib and warned him of serious consequences”.

The family claimed that Jaspal Singh remained under severe mental stress after the incident. On June 12 evening, Jaspal allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, the Mahilpur police have registered a case against six accused under various Sections of the BNS.