icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Six arrested for abetting pathi’s suicide

Punjab: Six arrested for abetting pathi’s suicide

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mahilpur (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 07:36 AM Jun 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 28-year-old youth, working as a “pathi” in gurdwaras, reportedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance following a dispute over sharing income from religious services in the Mahilpur area of Hoshiarpur district.

Advertisement

Cops have arrested six persons and registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide and criminal conspiracy in that regard. The case was registered on the complaint of Jagdish Singh, a granthi serving at a gurdwara in the area. He said his son Jaspal Singh used to perform Akhand Path and Sehaj Path in gurdwaras.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that on June 9, Satinder Singh, along with Rajwant Singh, Pargat Singh, Gurjant Singh, Tasvir Singh, Mehar Singh and three-four unidentified persons, came to meet Jaspal Singh and demanded a share in the income earned from religious services being performed in the area.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, when Jaspal Singh refused to comply, the accused threatened and humiliated him. The complainant further alleged that they accused his son of “disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib and warned him of serious consequences”.

The family claimed that Jaspal Singh remained under severe mental stress after the incident. On June 12 evening, Jaspal allegedly consumed some poisonous substance. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Advertisement

Based on the complaint, the Mahilpur police have registered a case against six accused under various Sections of the BNS.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts