Home / Punjab / Punjab slams reappointment of Haryana officer as BBMB secy

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:14 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
The re-appointment of a retired officer of Haryana as the secretary, Bhakra Beas Management Board, has drawn the ire of the Punjab Government.

In its letter to the BBMB, the state government has alleged that the appointment had been made without the approval of members of the board.

The state government had on January 24 sent the name of its Chief Engineer Harinderpal Singh Bedi for appointment as the Secretary, BBMB, from March 1 onwards, after the term of the Haryana Government-appointed officer Satish Singla ended on February 28.

Singla had attained superannuation last year, but was given a one-year extension in service. Interestingly, the Haryana Government has now again extended Singla’s term by another year. This means he will continue on the post till February 28, 2026. This has blocked the way for Punjab to appoint its own officer, drawing fear in the government about the state losing administrative control of the board.

On January 23, Haryana had appointed Rakesh Chauhan as member (irrigation) in the BBMB. They had to take a U-turn after Punjab objected to this appointment.

The Principal Secretary, Punjab Water Resources Department, wrote a letter to the BBMB chairman yesterday, calling the reappointment of a retired officer as the secretary illegal.

The letter written by the Punjab Government said there were serious allegations against Singla about which no action had been taken yet.

