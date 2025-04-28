Punjab: Sond assesses damage due to stubble fire

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited Kaidupur village in Nabha Block of the Patiala (Rural) constituency to assess the damage caused due to wheat stubble blaze on 16 acres on April 26.

Sond met farmers Manjeet Singh and Kulwinder Singh on whose fields the fire was reported. He also met the family of farm labourer Dayal Singh of Ajnoda Khurd who was injured in the incident.

He assured them of full government support. He said compensation would be provided to them besides ensure complete medical treatment for Dayal Singh. He said the Health Minister had committed to personally bear the full cost of Dayal Singh’s medical treatment. Moreover, arrangements would be made to provide fodder for cattle to the affected farmers.

Talking to mediapersons, he said the government was committed to take effective steps in all such cases.