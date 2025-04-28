DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Sond assesses damage due to stubble fire

Punjab: Sond assesses damage due to stubble fire

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited Kaidupur village in Nabha Block of the Patiala (Rural) constituency to assess the damage caused due to wheat stubble blaze on 16 acres on April 26. Sond met farmers Manjeet Singh...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:03 AM Apr 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited Kaidupur village in Nabha Block of the Patiala (Rural) constituency to assess the damage caused due to wheat stubble blaze on 16 acres on April 26.

Sond met farmers Manjeet Singh and Kulwinder Singh on whose fields the fire was reported. He also met the family of farm labourer Dayal Singh of Ajnoda Khurd who was injured in the incident.

He assured them of full government support. He said compensation would be provided to them besides ensure complete medical treatment for Dayal Singh. He said the Health Minister had committed to personally bear the full cost of Dayal Singh’s medical treatment. Moreover, arrangements would be made to provide fodder for cattle to the affected farmers.

Advertisement

Talking to mediapersons, he said the government was committed to take effective steps in all such cases.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper