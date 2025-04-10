DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab: Spa centres becoming havens of prostitution, observes HC

Govt directed to frame policy to curb illegalities, protect women
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:33 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Representational photo
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the state government to frame a comprehensive policy regulating the functioning of spa and massage centres within three months to curb their misuse for illicit activities and sex trade, and to safeguard unsuspecting women from being exploited.

Acting on a petition filed by owners of beauty parlours, massage and spa centres in Jalandhar seeking protection against alleged harassment and interference by the police, Justice Kuldeep Tiwari found that the grievance was not without serious counter-allegations.

The state, in its reply submitted that multiple FIRs had been registered in Jalandhar after prostitution rackets operating under the guise of spa and massage centres were busted. It added: “Some miscreants, under the garb of running spa and massage centres, have been running prostitution racket and are involved in immoral/human trafficking.”

Referring to the data, including details of seven cases registered under the provisions of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Justice Tiwari observed: “From the FIR figures, which appertain only to one commissionerate, this court prima facie believes such kind of rackets to be operating in the entire state.”

Justice Tiwari added the matter was not isolated and had been a subject of judicial scrutiny in other territories as well. The court referred to proceedings in another matter, where a coordinate Bench had taken cognisance of similar issues in Chandigarh and directed the framing of a regulatory framework modelled on the Delhi Government’s guidelines. “Such kind of guidelines came to be framed by Haryana also,” the court observed.

Considering the cumulative impact on public order and women’’s welfare, the Bench concluded: “Taking into account the gravity of the issue involved as well as the welfare of the women working in spa and massage centres, this court deems it appropriate to direct Punjab to consider this writ petition as a representation and frame guidelines/policy regulating the operations of spa and massage centres.”

Justice Tiwari directed the completion of the exercise within three months before calling for a status report on compliance of the instructions.

