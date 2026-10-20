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Home / Punjab / Punjab Speaker compares PM Modi, Amit Shah to Ravana, Kumbhkaran; BJP says Sandhwan has lost mental balance

Punjab Speaker compares PM Modi, Amit Shah to Ravana, Kumbhkaran; BJP says Sandhwan has lost mental balance

Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen said drugs are being sold openly in Punjab and are even being delivered to addicts’ doorsteps like pizza

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:20 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. File photo
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Reacting sharply to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s statement comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to demon figures Ravana and Kumbhakarna, Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen on Monday said Sandhwan has lost his mental balance and should seek treatment.

Addressing the media ahead of Amit Shah’s visit for a briefing at the Punjab Agricultural University campus, Sareen said drugs are being sold openly in Punjab and are even being delivered to addicts’ doorsteps like pizza. He termed such an irresponsible statement by the Assembly Speaker as uncalled for.

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“When drug hauls are recovered in Gujarat and major supply chains are busted, it is a big success of the Gujarat Government and central agencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party leadership terms it a failure. However, when drugs are sold openly in Punjab and those who raise questions about the menace are targeted, AAP considers it a success,” Sareen said.

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He said Amit Shah’s visit comes at a time when Punjab is struggling with the devastating impact of drugs, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is enjoying a foreign tour. The BJP leader alleged that the AAP government has left Punjab to fend for itself, whereas BJP stands firmly with the affected families.

Amit Shah is scheduled to burn the effigy of Ravana — named “Chitte ka Ravana” (Ravana of drugs) by BJP — at the Daresi Dussehra ground in Ludhiana.

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