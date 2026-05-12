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Home / Punjab / Punjab: Speeding truck crushes man to death in Sirmaur, public blocks highway in protest

Punjab: Speeding truck crushes man to death in Sirmaur, public blocks highway in protest

Grief and anger erupt in Sataun as locals accuse administration of ignoring reckless movement of heavy vehicles on Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 08:22 PM May 12, 2026 IST
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Locals staging a protest at Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway 707 in Sirmaur district on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
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Wails of grief and anger echoed through Sataun this evening after a horrific road accident claimed the life of a man in broad daylight, leaving the entire area shaken and sparking massive protests at Sataun on the Paonta Sahib-Shillai National Highway 707 in Sirmaur district.

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The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Kodga village. According to initial reports, Inder Singh was crossing the road at Sataun when a speeding truck loaded with stones, coming from the Kamrau side, allegedly ran over him. The impact was so severe that he died on the spot, leaving onlookers horrified.

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Soon after the accident, grief turned into outrage as residents gathered at the scene and blocked the national highway by placing the body on the road. Angry protesters alleged that reckless driving, overspeeding and the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles had become a serious threat in the area. Slogans were also raised against the police and administration for failing to take strict action despite repeated concerns by residents.

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The protest caused massive traffic disruption, with long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway for several hours. Police teams led by DSP Paonta Sahib Manvendra Thakur rushed to the spot to control the situation, while the SDM of Kaffota also reached the site to pacify the protesters and restore normal traffic movement.

A CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced on social media and is being widely circulated in the area. The video reportedly shows the speeding truck hitting and running over the victim while he was crossing the road. However, police are expected to verify the authenticity of the footage as part of the investigation.

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A police official said the matter was under investigation and efforts were underway to clear the highway.

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