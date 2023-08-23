Punjab police bust cross-border drug smuggling module; 41 kg heroin seized, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 23

In a major haul, the special task force (STF) of Punjab Police has confiscated 41kg of heroin and arrested three cross-border smugglers from Ramdass area here.

According to officials, the contraband was concealed under the brick floor of a cattle shed.

The accused were identified as Agyapal Singh of Ghumrai village in Ramdass area, who is allegedly the kingpin of the racket, besides Ranjit Singh, a resident of Mehmed Mandara Wala village and Sandeep Singh of Panj Garaya village here.

Police also confiscated four mobile phones from their possession.

Assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, Mukhtar Rai, said the consignment of heroin was smuggled through the Ravi river in Ramdas area around six days ago.

He said accused Agyapal Singh had contacts with Pakistan-based drug smugglers and his links with Pakistan intelligence agencies were being looked into.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at STF police station, Mohali.

#Punjab Police