Punjab suspends 14 revenue officials for not reporting to work
These officials are from Muktsar, Moga and Ferozepur districts
Advertisement
The Punjab government has suspended 14 revenue officials who did not return to work by Tuesday evening.
These officials are from Muktsar, Moga and Ferozepur districts.
These include six tehsildars and eight naib tehsildars.
Advertisement
The Punjab government had given an ultimatum to the protesting officials to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday or face action.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement