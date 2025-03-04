DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab suspends 14 revenue officials for not reporting to work

Punjab suspends 14 revenue officials for not reporting to work

These officials are from Muktsar, Moga and Ferozepur districts
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:00 PM Mar 04, 2025 IST
The Punjab government has suspended 14 revenue officials who did not return to work by Tuesday evening.

These officials are from Muktsar, Moga and Ferozepur districts.

These include six tehsildars and eight naib tehsildars.

The Punjab government had given an ultimatum to the protesting officials to return to work by 5 pm on Tuesday or face action.

