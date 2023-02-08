Punjab: Tarn Taran panchayat secretary arrested in disproportionate assets case

PTI

Chandigarh, February 8

A panchayat secretary posted in Punjab's Tarn Taran district was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Wednesday.

The officer, Hardyal Singh, is posted in Valtoha block, they said.

The case against Singh was registered following an investigation by the bureau. During the investigation, Singh's total income was found to be Rs 47.65 lakh and the total expenditure was found to be Rs 1.06 crore -- Rs 59 lakh more than his known sources of income, the spokesperson said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Hardyal at bureau police station in Amritsar, the spokesperson said.