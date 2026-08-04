Punjab: Teachers’ body slams ‘education revolution’ claim

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Punjab, on Monday accused the AAP government of running a “so-called education revolution” while government schools remain crippled by massive staff shortages.

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State president Vikramdev Singh alleged the Education Minister failed to mention 1,100 vacant principal posts and 228 block primary education officer (BPEO) posts in the reply tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

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DTF leaders said over 40,000 teaching and non-teaching posts were vacant, yet the government had advertised only 1,032 lecturer posts. They claimed this reflected the administration’s lack of concern for students in government schools.