Punjab tech varsity staffers allege harassment, probe ordered

Special DGP (Community Affairs and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Deo has ordered a probe into a complaint by a former and a serving faculty member of Lamrin Tech Skills University. AIG Vatsala Gupta will look into the allegations of workplace harassment, gender discrimination, retaliation and denial of employment-related rights. The complainants had sought an inquiry into what they described as a series of adverse actions following their objections to the alleged involvement of external persons in the PhD programme’s working.

One of the them alleged that after raising concerns over regulatory compliance of the PhD programme, she was removed from a high post in December 2025 and shifted to the School of Liberal Arts, Sciences and Education with reduced responsibilities.

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She further alleged that on July 15, 2026, she was suspended from the charge, her salary was reduced to 50 per cent and she was offered a lower position. She also alleged intimidating and humiliating conduct by Pro Vice-Chancellor BS Satyal.

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Satyal alleged that the varsity had removed a former Chancellor and some other officials on charges of corruption. “An FIR has also been filed. The people who have been removed hatched a conspiracy against the university administration,” he said.