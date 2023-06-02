Punjab: 3 IAS, 35 PCS officers transferred

Ruchika M. Khanna
Chandigarh, June 2
In a bureaucratic rejig, the Punjab government on Friday transferred three IAS officers and 35 PCS officers.
The postings and transfers of the officers have been made on administrative grounds with immediate effect.
Below is the list:
