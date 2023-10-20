Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 20

The Punjab government will approach the Supreme Court on October 30 to decide the legality of the House proceedings in wake of the governor’s objections, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.

The Assembly will once again meet in the first week of November.

A proposal to adjourn the House was moved by Minister for Parliamentary affairs Balkar Singh and was passed by the House.

Earlier, the Congress raised doubts on the legality of the session.

To this, the Speaker and ministers said the session was absolutely legal.

