Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Chandigarh, October 20
The Punjab government will approach the Supreme Court on October 30 to decide the legality of the House proceedings in wake of the governor’s objections, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing the special session of the Vidhan Sabha on Friday.
The Assembly will once again meet in the first week of November.
A proposal to adjourn the House was moved by Minister for Parliamentary affairs Balkar Singh and was passed by the House.
Earlier, the Congress raised doubts on the legality of the session.
To this, the Speaker and ministers said the session was absolutely legal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates
Visa services to be badly affected
Punjab to approach Supreme Court on October 30 to decide legality of House proceedings in wake of governor’s objections
A proposal to adjourn the House is moved by Minister for Par...
2-day special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins; Congress questions legality of session
Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa raises the issue of the go...
In Punjab Assembly, Partap Bajwa demands discussion on SYL, Bargari issues
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan says the session is legal
Mahua Moitra alleges PMO 'forced' businessman Darshan Hiranandani to sign 'white paper, with no letterhead', describes advocate Dehadrai 'jilted-ex'
BJP MP Dubey had written to Speaker seeing Moitra suspension...