Punjab to become most startup-friendly state in North India: Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

TiE Chandigarh organised the Startup & Innovation Conclave 2025, an Insightful evening with founders, industry leaders, and innovators.

The conclave was powered by AU Small Finance Bank and supported by Startup Punjab. Puneet Verma, TiE’s Chandigarh president, while speaking on the occasion, said, “It is to be noted that the prize money, which is being distributed to 24 startup teams of TiEU and TiE women, Chandigarh, is being funded by US-based Ranbir Singh, through his charitable trust. TiE Chandigarh and the entire TiE ecosystem is very thankful for this generous support.”

The chief guest on the occasion was Sanjeev Arora, Punjab Cabinet Minister, and the guest of honour was Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh.

Arora said, “I acknowledge TiE leadership for its efforts and appreciate TiE for nurturing entrepreneurship, innovation and global market linkages. Startups are the key drivers of job creation, innovation and productivity, economic transformation.”

“We as the Punjab Government are doing our best as far as startups are concerned. We are doing a lot to encourage the industries, and bring in investment. Our goal is to become the most startup-friendly state in North India. We are going to have fast decisions, transparent policies and strong ecosystem support for startups,” the minister said.

He added young and skilled talent was available in abundance. Strong MSME ad manufacturing base was available, he said, adding that agriculture and food processing leadership was there and startups could do wonders in these two sectors.

The minister said they had a strategic location and connectivity, and a powerful NRI and diaspora network which could help startups. “Recently, we had gone to Japan and Korea and I request TiE members to visit South Korea's "Silicon Valley", primarily Pangyo Techno Valley (PTV), a major tech hub near Seoul hosting giants. The Punjab Government plans the same ecosystem in Mohali and will tie up with TiE so that we can together grow and have the more startups in the state which create more jobs and compete on a global stage,” he said.

Alba Smeriglio, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, said the region held a global potential. She stressed on partnership between the UK and startups of this region. “Together, we could build a stronger bridge of innovation, entrepreneurship and prosperity,” she said, thanking TiE, Chandigarh, for inviting her. She said this chapter of TiE had become one of the most dynamic hubs bringing together founders, industry leaders, and innovators to shape a resilient ecosystem.

Alba said as a new British Deputy High Commissioner, she valued the strong partnership between the UK and TiE Chandigarh, which shows entrepreneurship thrives when the ecosystem collaborates. She added that startups from the Punjab region had expanded to the UK.

A panel discussion on “Academia–Industry Collaboration for Innovation” was also held.