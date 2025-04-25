Punjab to bring all offline services on unified online portal

Taking a major leap to ensure efficient and seamless delivery of citizen-centric services in a transparent manner, the Punjab Government has decided to establish a Project Management Unit (PMU) to provide all services related to various government departments through a unified online portal.

Aman Arora, Minister of Good Governance and Information Technology, after chairing the 21st meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS) here on Friday, said that the main objective of the PMU is to bring all the offline services onto a unified online portal, enabling citizens to apply anytime, from anywhere.

The portal will also empower applicants to track the status of their applications, besides facilitating monitoring of service pendency at the head office level to ensure a greater accountability and timely resolution.

Notably, the PMU would play a pivotal role in driving end-to-end digitisation and implementation of all the services of various government departments notified under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Public Service Delivery Act.

The PMU will help in integration of departmental services with the Punjab e-Sewa portal, said Arora, while adding that a total of 846 services are notified under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Public Service Delivery Act. Out of these, only 436 services are provided through 541 Sewa Kendras and of these, as many as 406 services are being provided through the “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar”, under which citizens can avail the 406 citizen-centric services by just dialling helpline number 1076 from the comfort of their homes.

To provide all services through a single point of contact or door step delivery, the remaining notified services would be integrated to ensure online accessibility, he added.

Meanwhile, the BoG also decided to conduct a comprehensive performance and impact audit of all Sewa Kendras operating across Punjab.