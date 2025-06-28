Punjab to bring stricter law for sacrilege of religious scriptures: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the government will introduce a legislation to ensure harsher punishment for acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures.

Chairing a meeting with officers and representatives of the ‘Sarb Dharam Beadbi Rokko Kanoon Morcha’ here, he said all stakeholders, including religious organisations, would be consulted in drafting the legislation. Their views would be duly incorporated into the law, he added.

Mann said this process will be completed shortly to assuage the sentiments of the general public and very soon a Cabinet meeting will be convened on the issue.

He asserted that Punjab is a sacred land of great gurus, saints, and seers. In an official statement, Mann reiterated that his government is firmly committed to ensuring exemplary punishment for the perpetrators of sacrilege incidents.

The CM said the government will consult leading legal experts to ensure that a robust state legislation is enacted — one that prevents offenders from evading strict consequences, including the possibility of capital punishment for such heinous crimes.

He expressed concern over existing legal loopholes that allow individuals guilty of such unpardonable acts to walk free, calling it completely unwarranted and unacceptable.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to justice, Mann stated that every person involved in these sacrilegious acts — either directly or indirectly — will face exemplary punishment.

It is the bounden duty of the state government to ensure that these dreaded criminals are held accountable for their actions, he said.

Mann highlighted that while the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provides clear provisions regarding religious places, it remains silent on holy granths. However, as the subject falls under the concurrent list, the state has the authority to enact such legislation, and legal opinions will be sought accordingly, he said.