Punjab to compensate flood-affected people for loss of every single penny, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to bail out people in flood-affected districts saying he is regularly monitoring the situation unfolding in the state from Pathankot to Sardulgarh.

The Chief Minister said he is personally overseeing the situation in the state following floods. He said the state government is duty-bound to ensure relief to the masses and no stone would be left unturned for this.

Mann said the state government is with the people in this hour of distress and they are being provided succour by all means.

The Chief Minister said the ministers, senior officials and other administrative machinery of the state government is already in the field to help the people. He said massive relief and rescue operations are already going on in flood-affected districts. He lauded the NGOs and other social organisations serving the people.

The Chief Minister said special thrust is being laid to ensure relief in flood-affected areas of the state so that people do not face any problem. Mann said priority is being given to carrying out rescue and relief work in badly affected areas of the state.

The Chief Minister said the state government would compensate people for loss of every single penny, adding that he had already ordered a special girdawari to ascertain the loss of crops, houses and other things due to heavy rain in the state. He said detailed instructions had been issued to the deputy commissioners to immediately carry out girdawari in the areas lashed by rain to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority.

#Bhagwant Mann #Pathankot