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Home / Punjab / Punjab to fortify NEET centres ahead of June 21 re-test

Punjab to fortify NEET centres ahead of June 21 re-test

Police cover, escorts, strict monitoring among measures

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Sanjeev Singh Bariana
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:08 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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A protest over NEET paper leak. File
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The Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Abhishek Singh, has written to chief secretaries of all states seeking deployment of adequate police personnel at all examination centres for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 re-examination for admission to undergraduate medical courses, scheduled for June 21.

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The move comes after the examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled following instances of paper leaks.

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In Punjab, the confidential examination material will first reach Chandigarh. The state has been asked to provide adequate security cover at all custodian banks identified for storing OMR sheets before the commencement of the examination. The government has also been asked to provide police escort during the movement of sensitive examination material between banks and examination centres.

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Administrative Secretary (Education) Sonali Giri on Thursday held a detailed meeting with district administration heads and Education Department officials before issuing instructions for inspection of examination centres and ensuring stringent frisking arrangements for suspicious candidates before and during the examination.

In an earlier communication, an advance review of examination centres, appropriate law-and-order arrangements, crowd management measures and vigilance against organised attempts at malpractice had been sought. Careful monitoring of sensitive locations and online platforms has also been emphasised.

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In another communication dated June 11, district administrations were asked to facilitate the availability of vehicles for the movement of question papers. The NTA observed that in the past, question papers were often transported in non-standardised vehicles, leaving scope for possible leakage.

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