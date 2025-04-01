Punjab to get 22 anti-drone systems: Kataria

The Centre has sanctioned 22 new anti-drone systems to be installed along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab to stop the smuggling of weapons and drugs from across the fence.

This was stated by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria after he announced his decision to proceed on a six-day “padayatra” from April 3 to 8 to create awareness about the drug menace.

The Governor has invited all political parties of Punjab to participate in his foot march. “I have even asked the Punjab CM to participate in the yatra on any day of his choice. The yatra will begin from Dera Baba Nanak and culminate at Jallianwala Bagh, where the youth will be exhorted to to fight the drug menace,” he said.

Kataria said his efforts should only be seen as complementing the efforts of the state government in fighting the drug menace. “I feel that fighting drugs is the biggest challenge before Punjab as more than 21 lakh people are addicted to drugs. I thought of getting all people involved in ridding Punjab of the menace on one common platform and thus conceptualised this yatra, to which many NGOs and religious leaders have extended support,” he said.

Kataria said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has given instructions to the armed forces to act tough against drug smugglers. “While nine anti-drone systems are already in place, 22 more have been sanctioned by the Home Minister. During my earlier visit to the border areas, members of the village committees came forward to say that payloads were being delivered through drones. While many drones are shot down, others, being small, escape detection,” he said. Kataria said he was shocked at how young women too are now taking to drugs. “I have been meeting the vice-chancellors of the universities and they have all been complaining about the drug menace on their campuses. I had spoken to the DGP and he has assured all help,” he said.