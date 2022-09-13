Punjab to give monthly stipend to sportspersons who get first 3 positions in national championships

Chandigarh, September 13
The Punjab government will give monthly stipend to state sportspersons, who will claim first three positions in national championships.
Health insurance for state sportspersons and other schemes were also announced by sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.
The stipend will be given for a period of one year and will be extended on the basis of a player’s performance.
