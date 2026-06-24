Punjab to have 4 AI varsities: Manish Sisodia

AAP’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up four Artificial Intelligence (AI) universities.

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Speaking at a ‘Bright Minds Punjab’ programme where he, along with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, felicitated more than 1,050 meritorious students from government schools who scored 85% and above in the Class XII examinations, Sisodia said the education system was being transformed to meet the demands of the AI era, and admissions to these universities would begin in August.

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Sisodia said, “Students will no longer be restricted to traditional classroom learning. The universities will have both teachers and AI-powered instructors.”

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Bains said answer sheets of exams conducted by the Punjab School Education Board would now be made available online to enhance transparency and fairness in the examination system.