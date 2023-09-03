Punjab to High Court: 90% police posts equipped with CCTV cameras

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

In a significant step towards enhancing surveillance and security, over 90 per cent of police posts in Punjab have been successfully equipped with CCTV cameras, according to a status report placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The installation process is underway, with the remaining posts set to be fitted with the cameras by the targeted completion date of September 15.

Taking up the matter, Justice Alok Jain of the High Court directed counsel for the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to submit a comprehensive affidavit addressing specific key points, including the operational status of the cameras, the recording duration and the maintenance arrangements.