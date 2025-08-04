DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab to involve public in fight against drugs; ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0’ to begin

Punjab to involve public in fight against drugs; ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0’ to begin

Government to form defence committees to keep an eye on drug smugglers, peddlers and consumers
article_Author
Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:40 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Punjab government is all set to launch the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0’, involving members of the public in fighting the war against drugs.

Advertisement

As part of the next phase, the government will involve the public to fight the menace by forming village-level (in rural areas) and ward-level (in urban areas) defence committees. Comprising 10-20 members, these committees will act as vigilantes and keep an eye on drug smugglers, peddlers and consumers. With the help of police, they will keep drug peddlers and smugglers away from their areas.

The first defence committees will be formed in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will formally initiate them into this on Monday. Officials say the defence committees will be formed in every village and ward of Punjab. Preference will be given to retired soldiers, teachers and senior officials.

Advertisement

The AAP government had started the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign in March. A five-member cabinet committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema oversees every aspect of the campaign. In the first phase, the government emphasis was on breaking the supply chain by arresting drug peddlers and smugglers. Police so far have arrested 24,499 smugglers since the campaign started.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts