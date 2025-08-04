Punjab to involve public in fight against drugs; ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0’ to begin

The Punjab government is all set to launch the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh 2.0’, involving members of the public in fighting the war against drugs.

Advertisement

As part of the next phase, the government will involve the public to fight the menace by forming village-level (in rural areas) and ward-level (in urban areas) defence committees. Comprising 10-20 members, these committees will act as vigilantes and keep an eye on drug smugglers, peddlers and consumers. With the help of police, they will keep drug peddlers and smugglers away from their areas.

The first defence committees will be formed in Ludhiana. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will formally initiate them into this on Monday. Officials say the defence committees will be formed in every village and ward of Punjab. Preference will be given to retired soldiers, teachers and senior officials.

Advertisement

The AAP government had started the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign in March. A five-member cabinet committee headed by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema oversees every aspect of the campaign. In the first phase, the government emphasis was on breaking the supply chain by arresting drug peddlers and smugglers. Police so far have arrested 24,499 smugglers since the campaign started.