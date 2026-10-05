Punjab to move SC against high court order handing ‘cash-for-transfers’ probe to CBI

The Punjab Government will approach the Supreme Court, challenging the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding handing over the probe into allegations of “cash for transfers, cash for getting favourable policies, cash for tenders and such other illegal activities” to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), said Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

The decision to challenge the order was taken by the state government hours after a division bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor directed CBI to register an FIR and proceed with the investigation forthwith.

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Also Read: HC hands over Punjab ‘cash-for-transfers, tenders’ scam probe to CBI, seeks report in 2 months

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Cheema, while citing the withdrawal of general consent by the previous Punjab government to CBI investigations in the state, said the decision to withdraw general consent was taken by the previous government and in this context AAP would approach SC.

It may be mentioned that in November 2020, the then Congress government in Punjab had withdrawn the general consent given to the CBI for investigation in the state.

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The Punjab and Haryana High Court bench of Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor, while pronouncing the order in open court on Saturday morning, said it was of the considered view that a fair and transparent investigation was required. The court directed CBI to submit a report on the outcome of the investigation within two months.

The PIL was filed by advocate Nikhil Saraf, who alleged that senior officers and other public servants in Punjab were involved in various instances of corruption. The petition alleged the existence of a bribery network through which transfers and postings of IAS and police officers, as well as appointments to other crucial positions in different departments, were influenced. It further alleged that tenders, permissions and licences were being facilitated for certain builders, land developers and other entrepreneurs in return for illegal gratification. The petition also alleged an “institutionalised extortion racket” involving the false implication of individuals.