Punjab to move Supreme Court on Governor’s objections

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, October 20

The Punjab Government will approach the Supreme Court on October 30 to challenge the Governor’s objections to the special session of the House and terming it illegal, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while addressing the Vidhan Sabha sitting here today. The Assembly will once again meet in the first week of November. CM Mann said, “Since these are money Bills and have official requirements, we need clarity on the issue. We will call a bigger session in the first week of November.”

After the CM’s suggestion, the proposal to adjourn the House was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Balkar Singh and was passed by the House. The House was adjourned sine die. Right at the beginning of the session, the Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, questioned the legality of the session. To this, the Speaker of the House, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, reacted by “underlining” that the House proceedings were legal.

The situation had arisen in the wake of the Governor withholding approval to three Bills, which were to be tabled on the floor of the House. These were The Punjab Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill and The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Governor wrote to the state government yesterday saying, “I have already indicated vide letters dated July 24 and October 12 that calling of such sessions is patently illegal and against the accepted procedures and practice of the legislature and against the provisions of the Constitution.”

Before asking for the adjournment of the session, CM Mann said, “Since the Bills are related to revenue and financial matters, I think it will be appropriate if we first settle the issue of legality. When the Governor did not allow our earlier Vidhan Sabha session, we had to approach the Supreme Court. The debate, there, did not last more than three minutes and the government spent Rs 25 lakh. Should we ask the Governor for a refund?”

He said, “When people had reposed faith in our government by giving us a huge majority, there was no logic in the Governor questioning our public welfare moves such as free electricity, bailing out PUNBUS or even our government taking loans. Why were the earlier governments never questioned?”

