Punjab to pay farmers for value cut on wheat

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 12

Punjab farmers will get full payment for their wheat which suffered damage due to unseasonal rain and hailstorm even as the Centre has decided to impose value cut on shrivelled grain varying between Rs 5.31 and Rs 31.87 per quintal. This was announced by CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday during his visit to Nihalgarh village where he paid tribute to MP Teja Singh Sutantar on his death anniversary.

Norms eased, but cut imposed Had apprised the Centre of the damage. While norms were relaxed, it arbitrarily imposed a quality cut… Won’t allow farmers to suffer. Bhagwant Mann, CM

He said, “State ministers and officers had been asking me to take up the matter with the Union Government. But instead of approaching the Centre repeatedly, I decided that the state will compensate the farmers for any shortfall of payment on account of cut imposed by the Centre. We have the required money.”

“While seeking relaxation, we had apprised the Centre of the damage to the wheat crop. Though the norms were relaxed, the Centre, in an arbitrary manner, imposed quality cut on shrivelled grain. But we will not allow our farmers to suffer,” the CM said. The announcement has come as a relief for the farmers who were planning to launch an agitation against the Centre’s move.

Value cut is not applicable on wheat having shrivelled grain up to 6 per cent, whereas a cut of Rs 5.31 per quintal has been imposed on wheat with shrivelled grain between 6% and 8%; Rs 10.62 per quintal for damage between 8 per cent and 10%; and Rs 15.93 per quintal for loss between 10% and 12%, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema. Further, a value cut of Rs 21.25 per quintal had been imposed on wheat with shriveled grain between 12% and 14%; Rs 26.56 per quintal for damage between 14% and 16%; and Rs 31.87 per quintal for loss between 16% and 18%.