Punjab to recruit 672 nurses, applications can be submitted on Baba Farid university portal

To strengthen the public healthcare system, the Punjab Government is set to recruit 672 nurses to enhance service delivery across government health institutions.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official online portal of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

Candidates can submit their applications for these posts under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, through the university’s official website.

The online application portal will remain open from March 13 to April 2.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh clarified that this recruitment comes in addition to the earlier sanctioned 406 posts of staff nurse. “Out of this, 275 appointment orders have already been issued. The appointed nurses have been deployed at various Sub Divisional Hospitals and District Hospitals across Punjab,” he said.

The recruitment of 672 additional nurses will further strengthen the nursing workforce, particularly at the primary and secondary healthcare levels. This step is expected to improve patient care and reduce the workload in government hospitals.

The minister said more than 1,500 doctors had been appointed in recent years, including over 600 specialists and 948 general doctors. These appointments account for nearly 35 per cent of the total doctors currently serving in Punjab and have significantly strengthened medical services across Punjab.

He said the Punjab Government had also focused on strengthening secondary healthcare facilities along with expanding the network of Aam Aadmi Clinics to bring quality primary healthcare services closer to communities.

In addition, the availability of free medicines and modern medical equipment had been enhanced across health facilities through procurement exceeding Rs 300 crore, helping improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Families across Punjab were also receiving financial protection through health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year under the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana, ensuring access to quality healthcare without financial burden, he said.