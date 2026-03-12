DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Punjab to recruit 672 nurses, applications can be submitted on Baba Farid university portal

Punjab to recruit 672 nurses, applications can be submitted on Baba Farid university portal

The online application portal will remain open from March 13 to April 2

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:55 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

To strengthen the public healthcare system, the Punjab Government is set to recruit 672 nurses to enhance service delivery across government health institutions.

Advertisement

Eligible candidates can apply through the official online portal of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

Advertisement

Candidates can submit their applications for these posts under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, through the university’s official website.

Advertisement

The online application portal will remain open from March 13 to April 2.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh clarified that this recruitment comes in addition to the earlier sanctioned 406 posts of staff nurse. “Out of this, 275 appointment orders have already been issued. The appointed nurses have been deployed at various Sub Divisional Hospitals and District Hospitals across Punjab,” he said.

Advertisement

The recruitment of 672 additional nurses will further strengthen the nursing workforce, particularly at the primary and secondary healthcare levels. This step is expected to improve patient care and reduce the workload in government hospitals.

The minister said more than 1,500 doctors had been appointed in recent years, including over 600 specialists and 948 general doctors. These appointments account for nearly 35 per cent of the total doctors currently serving in Punjab and have significantly strengthened medical services across Punjab.

He said the Punjab Government had also focused on strengthening secondary healthcare facilities along with expanding the network of Aam Aadmi Clinics to bring quality primary healthcare services closer to communities.

In addition, the availability of free medicines and modern medical equipment had been enhanced across health facilities through procurement exceeding Rs 300 crore, helping improve patient care and treatment outcomes.

Families across Punjab were also receiving financial protection through health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh per family per year under the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojana, ensuring access to quality healthcare without financial burden, he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts