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Home / Punjab / Punjab to regularise outsourced civic staff after 3 to 5 years; 16-day strike ends

Punjab to regularise outsourced civic staff after 3 to 5 years; 16-day strike ends

The breakthrough came during the third round of talks between Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Municipal Mulazam Safai Karamchari Union

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:54 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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The decision paves the way for the immediate resumption of sanitation work in municipal corporations, councils, and panchayats across the state. Photo: Tribune file
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In a major relief for residents, safai karamcharis on Thursday ended their 16-day strike after the state government accepted major long-pending demands of municipal employees. The decision paves the way for the immediate resumption of sanitation work in municipal corporations, councils, and panchayats across the state.

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The breakthrough came during the third round of talks between Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and Municipal Mulazam Safai Karamchari Union. Local Government Minister Harjot Bains was also present.

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Kuldeep Singh of Municipal Mulazam Safai Karamchari Union said the strike had been called off with a 30-day deadline for the state government to implement their demands. Otherwise, the strike would resume.

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Harpal Cheema said the union representative was assured that their demands would be met in the coming days, after the municipal elections are over.

Key demands accepted:

  • Shift from outsourced to contract basis: Employees in hazardous categories — including sweepers, sewer workers, firemen, drivers, gardeners, beldars, maintenance staff, pump operators, and tubewell operators — will be moved from outsourced to contract basis after completing three years of service.
  • Committee on regularisation: A committee headed by the Local Government Minister will be constituted to examine the demand for regularisation of contract employees after three years of service. The committee, which will also include the Director, Local Government, and representatives of the Finance Department and Municipal Employees Union as special invitees, has been asked to submit its report within 30 days.
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