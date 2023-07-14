Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

Punjab will revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from July 17.

This was said in an order released by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.

In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm.

The idea was to save expenses on power and to improve productivity.