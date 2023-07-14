Chandigarh, July 14
Punjab will revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from July 17.
This was said in an order released by Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.
In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office timings from 7.30 am to 2 pm.
The idea was to save expenses on power and to improve productivity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad
A yellow alert has been issued in the national capital for S...
ITO, Rajghat areas flooded; Kejriwal directs officials to seek help of Army, NDRF
Though the water level of the Yamuna has began to recede, th...
Punjab to revert to old office timings of 9 am to 5 pm from Monday
In May this year, the AAP government had changed the office ...
Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route
Parwanoo-Dharampur road is open through a single lane where ...