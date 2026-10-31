Punjab to set up 35 special NDPS courts to fast-track drug cases

The Punjab Cabinet on Saturday approved the establishment of 35 exclusive special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) courts across the state to ensure the speedy disposal of drug-related cases, reduce judicial pendency and strengthen the ongoing fight against the drug menace.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann.

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Disclosing this, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Punjab is facing a serious challenge of drug trafficking and abuse, with approximately 20,000 NDPS cases registered and around 27,000 arrests made annually in the state.

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Of these, approximately 12,000 cases are tried by Sessions Courts, while only around 5,700 cases are disposed of annually, resulting in 52,577 pending cases as of August 31, 2026. Consequently, the average disposal time for such cases is approximately eight years.”

The Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had assessed the requirement for additional Exclusive Special NDPS Courts to clear the backlog over the next five to seven years. Accordingly, the Cabinet has approved the establishment of 35 such courts in the first phase.

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In addition, 385 posts have been approved, comprising 35 Additional District and Sessions Judges, 315 supporting staff members and 35 Assistant District Attorneys. An estimated expenditure of approximately Rs 75 crore, including infrastructure costs, has also been sanctioned.

The existing designated courts will continue to function until the new Exclusive Special NDPS Courts become fully operational.

These dedicated courts will facilitate the speedy disposal of NDPS cases, reduce pendency and delays and ensure better utilisation of government witnesses.