Punjab to spend Rs 30 lakh on granite plaques naming leaders at 599 school inaugurations

The Punjab Government has directed the installation of granite plaques carrying the names of the Chief Minister, the Education Minister and local MLAs at 599 government schools as part of a statewide inauguration drive under the 'Punjab Sikhiya Kranti' initiative, at a cost of nearly Rs 30 lakh.

In a letter issued on Thursday, the Department of School Education directed District Education Officers (Secondary) and Block Primary Education Officers to hold the inauguration ceremonies between October 27 and November 7.

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The events will mark the inauguration of newly built infrastructure, including additional classrooms, science and mathematics laboratories, art and craft rooms, vocational workshops and libraries. The government has released Rs 83.67 crore for these infrastructural works.

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Besides the grants for the inauguration events, ranging from Rs 5,000 for elementary schools to Rs 20,000 for senior secondary schools, the department has sanctioned Rs 5,000 per school for the design and installation of the plaques. The total expenditure on the plaques across 599 schools will amount to Rs 29.95 lakh.

As per the prescribed standard operating procedure and layout, each 30 x 24-inch plaque must display the names and designations of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and the local MLA.

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Prem Chawla, a senior member of the Punjab Government School Teachers’ Union, criticised the expenditure.

“It is unfortunate that public money is being used for political branding and showcasing names of politicians on stone plaques, whereas schools often struggle with core developmental needs,” he said.

The directive also requires District Education Officers to review preparations daily, arrange ribbon-cutting ceremonies and cultural performances by students, invite local dignitaries and ensure publicity for the events.