Punjab to start more than 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics on January 27

PTI

Chandigarh, January 14

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that taking a leap forward towards imparting quality health services to people, the state government will dedicate more than 400 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to people of state on January 27th, thereby enhancing the total number of functional clinics to 500.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the mega event to be held at Amritsar on January 27th, the Chief Minister said that in order to provide quality and timely health services to the people 100 Aam Aadmi clinics were already dedicated to the people on 75th Independence Day. He said that these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people. Bhagwant Mann said that these clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Government of India (GoI) has also lauded this path breaking initiative of the state government to deliver health services to people. He said that now with the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector by functioning of 500 such clinics. Bhagwant Mann said this revolutionary initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in state, adding that he has directed the officers to ensure foolproof arrangements for the mega events.

The Chief Minister said that setting up of these clinics is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state by imparting quality health services. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that the residents of the state will no longer have to shelve huge money in hospitals for getting treatment and diagnostic facilities. He said that patients can avail the medical services by stepping into the clinics or can avail facility of online appointment.

#bhagwant mann