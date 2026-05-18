Punjab to UAE flights restored: Amritsar-Dubai flights resume, Sharjah service from May 20

Air India Express has resumed its direct flight services between Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar (ATQ), and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The airline restarted its daily Amritsar–Dubai operations on May 16.

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Furthermore, IndiGo is also set to resume its Amritsar-Sharjah flights from May 20.

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The daily Air India Express flight departs from Amritsar at 2:20 am and arrives in Dubai at 4:55 am. The return flight departs Dubai at 5:55 am and lands in Amritsar at 11:40 am.

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For Sharjah, IndiGo’s flight departs Amritsar at 12:15 pm and arrives at 2:40 pm, while Air India Express departs at 1:15 pm and reaches Sharjah at 4:05 pm.

Both return flights from Sharjah depart at 5:05 pm and arrive in Amritsar at 10:45 pm and 10:30 pm, respectively.

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Residents and aviation activists have welcomed the gradual restoration of direct flights between Amritsar and the UAE.

Flight operations had faced disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, escalation between Iran and Israel, and temporary airspace closures across the Middle East.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, Global Convener of the FlyAmritsar Initiative, stated that with the stabilisation of regional airspace, international carriers are restoring their normal schedules.

“This is a vital step for passengers from Punjab, the Punjabi diaspora, workers and tourists. These routes are the backbone of Amritsar’s international traffic, and we hope for continued stability,” he said.

He also pointed out that SpiceJet’s previously operated Dubai flights remain unavailable for booking on the airline’s website until August.

Gumtala noted that two daily flights each to Dubai and Sharjah had traditionally operated from Amritsar due to high demand.

“If SpiceJet cannot restore the route soon, we urge IndiGo or other Indian carriers to introduce Dubai flights to fill the gap,” Gumtala added.