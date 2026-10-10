Punjab trails in HPV vaccination drive, coverage stands at 21%

According to the data shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far, 80 lakh doses have been administered across the country. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram have reported 100 percent coverage of their identified target populations. States such as Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Assam have crossed 90 percent coverage, Karnataka has achieved 85 percent, while Chhattisgarh, Sikkim, Kerala, Telangana and Odisha have surpassed 60 percent. Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of vaccinations, with more than 22 lakh adolescent girls vaccinated. According to the official data, Punjab has vaccinated only 21 percent of the targeted 3.11 lakh girls have been vaccinated.

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Launched in February 2026, the nationwide campaign aimed to vaccinate 1.15 crore girls aged 14 against HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India. Under the campaign, 14-year-old girls are provided voluntary and free-of-cost single-dose HPV vaccination, with parental consent, at Government health facilities. It is being provided free of cost while otherwise costing between Rs 4000-Rs 6000.

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A single dose provides 93-100 percent effectiveness against HPV types responsible for cervical cancer. With this initiative, India joined over 160 countries that have included HPV vaccination in their national immunisation schedules.

In Punjab, however, progress has been slow. The campaign, initially planned for three months, was extended till August and further prolonged till December. Ludhiana District Immunisation Officer, Dr Harpreet Singh, said seminars are being organised in schools to educate and motivate girls to come forward for vaccination. “We are intensifying awareness efforts to ensure more participation,” he noted.

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Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh admitted that one of the major hurdles has been the online data updation process. “Vaccination is being done, but employees are not updating the data online, and hence it is not counted. At the same time, myths surrounding the HPV vaccine persist among sections of the population. We are holding awareness seminars, but some people remain influenced by old beliefs,” he said.

Experts emphasise that the HPV vaccine is a crucial preventive measure against cervical cancer. They stress that timely vaccination can save thousands of lives and urged parents to ensure their daughters receive vaccination.