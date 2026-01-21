Punjab transfers: 20 IAS, 6 PCS officers shifted
Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab, DC of Patiala, Ropar, Nawanshahr, Barnala among 20 IAS, 6 PCS officers transferred
Advertisement
The Punjab government on Thursday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 20 IAS and six PCS officers in the state.
Advertisement
The changes include the transfer of four Deputy Commissioners--Patiala, Ropar, Nawanshahr and Barnala--signalling a significant bureaucratic reset at the district level.
Advertisement
Senior IAS officer Ajit Balaji Joshi has been appointed Secretary, Elections (Local Bodies Wing), a key post in view of the impending municipal elections.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement