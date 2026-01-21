Punjab transfers: 20 IAS, 6 PCS officers shifted

The Punjab government on Thursday carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 20 IAS and six PCS officers in the state.

The changes include the transfer of four Deputy Commissioners--Patiala, Ropar, Nawanshahr and Barnala--signalling a significant bureaucratic reset at the district level.

Senior IAS officer Ajit Balaji Joshi has been appointed Secretary, Elections (Local Bodies Wing), a key post in view of the impending municipal elections.

