Punjab transfers 3 IAS officers
The government appoints Varinder Kumar Sharma as Director, Food and Supplies
The Punjab government on Tuesday transferred three IAS officers.
The government appointed Varinder Kumar Sharma as Director, Food and Supplies.
He replaces Puneet Goyal, who has not been given a posting.
Surbhi Malik has been appointed as Director, Industries and Commerce, and Managing Director of PSIEC.
