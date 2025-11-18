Punjab transfers 5 IPS officers, including 4 SSPs
According to the orders, Suhail Qasim Mir is SSP Amritsar Rural in place of suspended SSP Maninder Singh
Mehtab Singh is SSP Batala, Tushar Gupta is SSP Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and Abhimanyu Rana is SSP Muktsar. Photo for representation
Punjab Police have issued new posting orders for five IPS officers, including four SSPs.
Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as AIG Administration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.
