Punjab transfers 5 IPS officers, including 4 SSPs

Punjab Police have issued new posting orders for five IPS officers, including four SSPs.

According to the orders, Suhail Qasim Mir is SSP Amritsar Rural in place of suspended SSP Maninder Singh.

Mehtab Singh is SSP Batala, Tushar Gupta is SSP Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and Abhimanyu Rana is SSP Muktsar.

Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as AIG Administration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.