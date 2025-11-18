DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab transfers 5 IPS officers, including 4 SSPs

Punjab transfers 5 IPS officers, including 4 SSPs

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:52 PM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Mehtab Singh is SSP Batala, Tushar Gupta is SSP Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and Abhimanyu Rana is SSP Muktsar. Photo for representation
Punjab Police have issued new posting orders for five IPS officers, including four SSPs.

According to the orders, Suhail Qasim Mir is SSP Amritsar Rural in place of suspended SSP Maninder Singh.

Mehtab Singh is SSP Batala, Tushar Gupta is SSP Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar) and Abhimanyu Rana is SSP Muktsar.

Akhil Chaudhary has been posted as AIG Administration with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force.

