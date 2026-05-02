Punjab transfers 6 IAS, 39 PCS officers; Sandeep Kumar appointed GMADA chief

In an administrative reshuffle on Friday, the Punjab Government transferred six IAS officers and 39 PCS officers, with changes also affecting Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) across Zira, Pathankot, Raikot, Lopoke, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rajpura, Maur Mandi, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar-1, Amritsar-1, Bhawanigarh, Talwandi Sabo and Bassi Pathana.

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Several Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) were also shifted in the rejig ordered by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

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Sandeep Kumar, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been posted as the new Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Chief Administrator, replacing Sakshi Sawhney.

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Kumar was earlier posted as the Greater Ludhiana Development Authority Chief Administrator.

Sawhney, a 2014-batch IAS officer, retains the post of Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) Chief Administrator in addition to Director, Town and Country Planning. Her tenure as GMADA Chief Administrator lasted more than six months, while her predecessor, Vishesh Sarangal, served for over seven months.

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Punjab Energy Development Agency Chief Executive Neelima has been given the charge of Secretary, Home Affairs.

Mohali Assistant Commissioner (General) Ankita Kansal has been given the additional charge of Banur Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Jasjit Singh has been transferred as Markfed Chief Manager (Personnel). He has been replaced by Navdeep Singh, a 2026-batch PCS officer.