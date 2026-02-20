Punjab transfers 8 IAS, 88 PCS officers     

The Punjab government on Friday transferred eight IAS officers and 88 Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers, according to an official order.

IAS officer Rajdeep Singh Brar has been given the charge of additional deputy commissioner (urban development), Bathinda.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, who is the additional chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion, has been given the additional charge of additional secretary, local government.

IAS officer Divya P has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Jalandhar, while Vivek Kumar Modi has been given the charge of ADC (General) Barnala, as per the order.

Krishna Pal Rajpoot has been given the charge of ADC (rural development), Ferozepur, while Davy Goyal has been posted as ADC (general) Muktsar, as per the order.

Kritika Goyal has been posted as sub-divisional magistrate, Mehal Kalan, according to the order.

Among those PCS officers who have received new posting orders are Gurpreet Singh Thind, Rupinderpal Singh, Amit Bamby, Amarbir Kaur Bhullar, Paramdeep Singh and Rakesh Kumar.