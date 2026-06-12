Punjab transfers DIG Border Range Vivek Sheel Soni just 11 days after posting

In a surprise transfer, the Punjab Government has changed the DIG of Border Range just 11 days after his posting. Vivek Sheel Soni, who was recently cleared in the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy, was posted as DIG Border Range on June 1. He has now been replaced without being given an alternative posting.

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Harmanbir Singh Gill, currently DIG of Punjab Armed Police (PAP) in Jalandhar, has been appointed as the new DIG Border Range.

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Soni’s posting had come after he was cleared in a police probe into his alleged involvement in the controversial interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Mohali police custody. His removal in just 11 days, without a fresh posting, has sparked speculation. No official reason has been given by the government so far.

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DIG Gill is the brother of senior Congress leader Jaswant Singh Gill, popularly known as “Dharamsoat”.

On December 2, 2025, he was transferred from DIG Ferozepur Range and posted to PAP Jalandhar after he was at the centre of controversy over alleged false cases registered against Akali leaders during the Tarn Taran byelection.