Home / Punjab / Punjab Transport Department employees found guilty in 7-year-old bribery case

Punjab Transport Department employees found guilty in 7-year-old bribery case

The complainant alleged that one of the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 and an additional Rs 50 as a late fee per day for issuing an All India Permit for his car
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:13 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
A CBI court in Chandigarh has convicted two employees of the Punjab Transport Department in a seven-year-old bribery case. Special Judge Alka Malik held Sarwan Kumar Bhatia and Damandeep Singh guilty and will pronounce the quantum of sentence on March 19.

The case dates back to May 2017 when Kamal Kumar, a resident of Naya Gaon, filed a complaint against the two employees under Sections 7, 13 (1) (d) read with Section 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 120 of the IPC. Kumar alleged that Bhatia demanded a bribe of Rs 16,000 and an additional Rs 50 as a late fee per day for issuing an All India Permit for his car.

Kumar claimed that he visited the Transport Office in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on May 3, 2017, and submitted his file to Bhatia. However, Bhatia demanded the bribe, which Kumar refused to pay. Kumar then approached the CBI, which laid a trap and arrested the accused for accepting Rs 18,300.

The CBI argued that Bhatia was not authorised to receive cash payments from applicants, as fees can be deposited online. The prosecution claimed to have proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

