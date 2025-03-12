DT
Home / Punjab / Punjab Transport Department to introduce SMS alerts for vehicle owners

Punjab Transport Department to introduce SMS alerts for vehicle owners

With over 1.4 crore vehicles registered in Punjab, including 50,000 commercial vehicles, this initiative aims to streamline the renewal process and reduce the risk of challans
Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:23 PM Mar 12, 2025 IST
The Punjab Transport Department is launching a project to send SMS alerts to vehicle owners in the state, reminding them of upcoming renewals for insurance, pollution checks, and permits. With over 1.4 crore vehicles registered in Punjab, including 50,000 commercial vehicles, this initiative aims to streamline the renewal process and reduce the risk of challans.

Currently, some pollution under control (PUC) centres send SMS reminders, but the department’s new project will integrate alerts for insurance, pollution checks, and permits. The project is being developed in coordination with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA), PUC centres, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and other government agencies.

Once rolled out, vehicle owners will receive messages from the transport department if their vehicle lacks third-party insurance or if the policy has expired. After creating the data and sending SMS alerts to vehicle owners, the department plans to warn them to renew their documents to avoid being fined.

In many cases, vehicle owners fail to obtain periodic pollution checks. The department will remind them about the exact date when their vehicles are due for a pollution check or renewal of permit or insurance cover. Toll plazas will also be involved in monitoring erring vehicle owners.

According to officials, “The installation of CCTVs by the police and transport department in some cities will enable monitoring of vehicles, and e-challans will facilitate verification of other documents.”

In many cases, vehicles are sold multiple times, but the registered owner’s information is not updated or is non-existent.

